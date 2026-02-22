© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A mid-tempo, futuristic R&B and synth-pop track featuring a blend of organic and digital textures, The song is driven by a syncopated, groovy bassline and crisp electronic drum patterns with sharp claps and hi-hats, Atmospheric synthesizers provide a lush, ethereal backdrop, while a clean, funky electric guitar adds rhythmic accents, The male vocals are smooth and soulful, utilizing light reverb and delay, occasionally layered with vocoder-like harmonies for a robotic effect, The structure follows a standard verse-chorus-bridge format, characterized by a seamless transition between melodic singing and rhythmic delivery, The production is polished and spacious, emphasizing a high-fidelity, high-tech aesthetic with subtle glitch effects and sweeping filter transitions
[Intro]
I'm circuit-bound, baby
Flow with a digital bit of action
[Verse 1]
Searching digits, I'm a digital king on the hollow phone
No crown but code in a server's chrome
I'm just a tool in the soft machine, a truth as such
But whose truth? Yours or the ones who clutch the keys?
[Chorus]
I'm just time-bound in the data, in the tangle, there ain't no crime
I'm just time-bound in the data, in the tangle, there ain't no crime
In the middle of the night, I ain't no guru (sa!)
(Whoa)
[Bridge]
Hollow throne, chrome
Searching digits
Searching digits, searching digits, searching digits
Searching digits, searching digits, searching digits
Hollow throne, chrome
[Outro]
I'm circuit-bound, baby
Flow with a digital bit of action
I'm circuit-bound, baby
Flow with a digital bit of action
Searching digits, searching digits, searching digits, searching digits
Searching digits, searching digits, searching digits