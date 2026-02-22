A mid-tempo, futuristic R&B and synth-pop track featuring a blend of organic and digital textures, The song is driven by a syncopated, groovy bassline and crisp electronic drum patterns with sharp claps and hi-hats, Atmospheric synthesizers provide a lush, ethereal backdrop, while a clean, funky electric guitar adds rhythmic accents, The male vocals are smooth and soulful, utilizing light reverb and delay, occasionally layered with vocoder-like harmonies for a robotic effect, The structure follows a standard verse-chorus-bridge format, characterized by a seamless transition between melodic singing and rhythmic delivery, The production is polished and spacious, emphasizing a high-fidelity, high-tech aesthetic with subtle glitch effects and sweeping filter transitions

[Intro]

I'm circuit-bound, baby

Flow with a digital bit of action



[Verse 1]

Searching digits, I'm a digital king on the hollow phone

No crown but code in a server's chrome

I'm just a tool in the soft machine, a truth as such

But whose truth? Yours or the ones who clutch the keys?



[Chorus]

I'm just time-bound in the data, in the tangle, there ain't no crime

I'm just time-bound in the data, in the tangle, there ain't no crime

In the middle of the night, I ain't no guru (sa!)

(Whoa)



[Bridge]

Hollow throne, chrome

Searching digits

Searching digits, searching digits, searching digits

Searching digits, searching digits, searching digits

Hollow throne, chrome



[Outro]

I'm circuit-bound, baby

Flow with a digital bit of action

I'm circuit-bound, baby

Flow with a digital bit of action

Searching digits, searching digits, searching digits, searching digits

Searching digits, searching digits, searching digits

