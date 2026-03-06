UN CSW Exposed: Erasing Women and Redefining Abortion as Justice March 6, 2026 The UN is attempting to erase biological reality and redefine “justice” behind closed doors.

The UN is attempting to erase biological reality and redefine "justice" behind closed doors. I’ve spent the last 4 hours buried in the latest #CSW68 drafts, and what I found is chilling. https://x.com/i/status/2029624210142994851

CSW Exposed: Erasing Women and Redefining Abortion as Justice https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=edG4Amrvbo4

Here are the official UN source docs for the current session (CSW70, March 9-19 2026; note in the original post was 2024): https://www.unwomen.org/sites/default/files/2026-02/csw70-agreed-conclusions-zero-draft-en.pdf

CSW70 official documentation

The following are official documents for the 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (2026). https://www.unwomen.org/en/how-we-work/commission-on-the-status-of-women/csw70-2026/official-documents