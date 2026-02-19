BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Will Spencer: On the New Age, the Jewish Question, Christianity, & Masculinity
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
422 followers
1
25 views • 2 days ago

Will Spencer discusses the intersection of theology, globalism, and alternative media. He recounts his personal transition from a twenty-year involvement in New Age mysticism and psychedelics to biblical Christianity, arguing that many modern spiritual trends are actually rooted in theosophy. The speakers express concern that alternative media personalities and global elites are increasingly adopting occult worldviews that ultimately support transhumanism and centralized global governance. They also discuss the historical and spiritual origins of Nazism, linking its pagan foundations to contemporary environmentalist movements and various "truth seeker" subcultures. The dialogue further explores the complexities of Christian nationalism, the biblical significance of Israel, and the erosion of institutional trust in a post-COVID world. Ultimately,  Will advocates for a biblical foundation as the only reliable means of navigating modern deception and finding objective truth.


About Will Spencer

Will Spencer writes about Christianity, culture, and the formation of men. He examines the spiritual forces shaping modern narratives, where they fail, and what faithful living actually costs. He is host of The Will Spencer Podcast. Stanford ’02.


Keywords
bibleoccultchristianityprophecyisraeltechnocracymasculinitynazismnew agepaganismburning mantheosophymanliness
