Will Spencer: On the New Age, the Jewish Question, Christianity, & Masculinity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Will Spencer discusses the intersection of theology, globalism, and alternative media. He recounts his personal transition from a twenty-year involvement in New Age mysticism and psychedelics to biblical Christianity, arguing that many modern spiritual trends are actually rooted in theosophy. The speakers express concern that alternative media personalities and global elites are increasingly adopting occult worldviews that ultimately support transhumanism and centralized global governance. They also discuss the historical and spiritual origins of Nazism, linking its pagan foundations to contemporary environmentalist movements and various "truth seeker" subcultures. The dialogue further explores the complexities of Christian nationalism, the biblical significance of Israel, and the erosion of institutional trust in a post-COVID world. Ultimately, Will advocates for a biblical foundation as the only reliable means of navigating modern deception and finding objective truth.
*Support Geopolitics & Empire!
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
**Listen Ad-Free for $4.99 a Month or $49.99 a Year!
Apple Subscriptions https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/geopolitics-empire/id1003465597
Supercast https://geopoliticsandempire.supercast.com
***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!
Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
American Gold Exchange https://www.amergold.com/geopolitics
easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com
Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
Outbound Mexico https://outboundmx.com
PassVult https://passvult.com
Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com
StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics
Websites
Will Spencer Website https://www.willspencer.co
Substack https://www.willspencer.blog
About Will Spencer
Will Spencer writes about Christianity, culture, and the formation of men. He examines the spiritual forces shaping modern narratives, where they fail, and what faithful living actually costs. He is host of The Will Spencer Podcast. Stanford ’02.
*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)