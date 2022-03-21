© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukraine: A Deep State Wonderland
Follow
3
Share
Report
173 views • March 21, 2022
Ukraine is a giant playground of corruption for the Deep State and Ukrainian President Zelensky is a leftwing globalist puppet of the Deep State, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind the Deep State amid the ongoing conflict with Russian strongman Putin. Alex shows the connections between the Russian and Ukrainian oligarchs, the political dynasties of the United States, and much more. This episode follows last week's exposing Putin's connections to the Deep State and how he is following the globalist strategy for World Order outlined by Deep State toady Henry Kissinger.
Correction: At around 9:50, Alex incorrectly identifies Rep. Schiff as having been romantically involved with a Communist Chinese spy. It was actually Rep. Swalwell, another Democrat on the intelligence committee, who was caught in the scandal. We regret the error.
Correction: At around 9:50, Alex incorrectly identifies Rep. Schiff as having been romantically involved with a Communist Chinese spy. It was actually Rep. Swalwell, another Democrat on the intelligence committee, who was caught in the scandal. We regret the error.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.