Can Dreams Really Come True? X Space

Stefan Molyneux takes calls on 4 March 2026's Wednesday Night Live and presses into whether philosophy actually matters in real life, arguing that it serves as the only reliable path to moral truth. He challenges the idea that personal feelings or subjective beliefs can stand on their own, insisting instead on objective reasoning as the foundation. The conversation moves through memory, consciousness, and what it means to be genuine in relationships, pushing callers to examine their ethical obligations and the deeper contradictions that shape human behavior.





