Can Dreams Really Come True? X Space

Stefan Molyneux takes calls on 4 March 2026's Wednesday Night Live and presses into whether philosophy actually matters in real life, arguing that it serves as the only reliable path to moral truth. He challenges the idea that personal feelings or subjective beliefs can stand on their own, insisting instead on objective reasoning as the foundation. The conversation moves through memory, consciousness, and what it means to be genuine in relationships, pushing callers to examine their ethical obligations and the deeper contradictions that shape human behavior.
0:00:00Welcome to Wednesday Night Live
0:01:30Defining Philosophy
0:08:55The Role of Morality
0:25:38Alchemy and Modern Science
0:34:31Unifying Philosophies
0:45:50The Nature of Consensus
0:57:06Exploring the Concept of Ghosts
1:02:55Quantum Mysticism vs. Reality
1:05:35Dreams and Ghosts
1:14:04The Nature of Consciousness
1:17:20The Perils of Certainty
1:21:54The Role of Psychology
1:29:48The Limits of Mysticism
1:39:18The Burden of Belief
1:53:21Memories and Intelligence
2:23:26Disparities in Racial Outcomes
2:43:45Evolutionary Perspectives on Intelligence
2:51:51The Pick Me Phenomenon
2:56:56Emotional Labor in Relationships
2:59:32Cherished Childhood Memories