Sons of God

Anthony Reynolds gives a fascinating look into Biblical Numerology. Inspired by books such as Spiritual Arithmetic by Reginald T Naish, Michael S Heiser's The Unseen Realm, and God Counts by W. E. Filmer: this sermon seeks to answer the question of why 153 fish are mentioned in The Bible. The answer may surprise you! Chartridge Mission Church began in 1844 and is still found in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK. Filmed on Sunday, 27th November 2022.