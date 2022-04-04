Is this What the Antichrist Looks Like? 04/04/2022

Today we take a look at what God revealed to His people about the Antichrist. We take a look at his characteristics, his appearance and his rise to power.0:00 Is this what the Antichrist looks like?00:56 U.S. Prepare for Russian use of Nuclear Weapons02:14 I Saw the Tribulation07:55 Revelation 1312:40 The Antichrist22:50 Dream Explained with Charts25:50 The Antichrist Dream Continues28:51 Joseph’s KitchenVisit us online at:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112