Original Song Written and Sung by SHaDoWCa7 "What Will You Choose"

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post in June of 2019 along with her original description:

"The choices you make today will effect all of your tomorrows. Choose wisely!"

Original Lyrics Written by Destiny Cross: What Will You Choose?

There comes a crossroad in life,

Among the rough and the beauty,

We can choose wrong or right,

Between blindness and duty,

We can wipe away dust,

Turn our sorrow to pleasure,

We can love or mistrust,

Live poor or have treasure,

What will you choose?

What will you choose?

Each moment we live,

There are temptations aplenty,

To take or to give,

Our choices are many,

To win or to lose,

To stay or to journey,

What will you choose?

There is light there is dark,

There is guilt there is mercy,

Mind the road you embark,

There's content there is thirsty,

To the left or the right?

Forgiveness or vengeance?

To run or to fight?

To sin or repentance?

What will you choose?

What will you choose?

