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9/8/22 Bishes for Beto O'Rourke
AxeTruth
AxeTruth
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20 views • September 09, 2022

They're only Bishes on the left , I can't see how any hetrosexual man would vote or be affiliated with the Democrat party. Here we have a big burly man crying at a Beto rally over guns, claims he's a gun owner & going to vote for the guy that says he's going to take your guns.


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