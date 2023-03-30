SINGLE ISSUE VOTERS

Before you do anything else, click on the Limbaugh link below:
https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/
^^^^^ Do yourself a favor and listen to this man. You will be a better person for having done so.
What single issue drive all leftist (Democrat) voters??????
HATRED FOR OBJECTIVE REALITY. That's why people vote for the pro-slavery party.
What single issue drives Republican voters?
A reverence for common sense based in objective reality.
Now you might be thinking: "How is religion based on objective reality?"
The answer is: The 10 commandments.
7 of those commandments reflect an understanding of what is required for homo sapiens to succeed within objective reality.
Remember, Religion and objective reality have something in common: neither is perfect.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.