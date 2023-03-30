Create New Account
SINGLE ISSUE VOTERS
Rules_For_Rationals
Published Yesterday

What single issue drive all leftist (Democrat) voters??????
HATRED FOR OBJECTIVE REALITY. That's why people vote for the pro-slavery party.
What single issue drives Republican voters?
A reverence for common sense based in objective reality.
Now you might be thinking: "How is religion based on objective reality?"
The answer is: The 10 commandments.
7 of those commandments reflect an understanding of what is required for homo sapiens to succeed within objective reality.

Remember, Religion and objective reality have something in common: neither is perfect.

