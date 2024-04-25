Create New Account
Israel Gaza War Walk Along Ocean Road Seperating North From South Current On Scene Situation
alltheworldsastage
914 Subscribers
54 views
Published 19 hours ago

Israel Gaza War Walk Along Ocean Road Seperating North From South Current On Scene Situation

حياة غزاوي

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5-e24GY-vck


قررت ارجع لشمال غزة خاطرت بحياتي😰هل الطريق امان ؟

I decided to return to northern Gaza, risking my life. Is the road safe?

israelpalestinegenocidegazaforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawar

