RFK Unmasks Anthony Fauci and A Lot More About the World Itself

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s book, the Real Anthony Fauci, not only indicts Fauci as a criminal menace, but it further demonstrates how conspiratorial globalists have taken over the world. The book is unique in selling over one million copies while being the most-censored book in America. Our guest is Sofia Karstens, an independent activist who works closely with RFK and with Tony Lyons, head of Sky Horse, the publisher of the book. For decades, from AIDS to COVID-19, Fauci has been the enforcer for the global Mafia called the pharmaceutical industry with its deep connections to the whole world of predatory globalism. If you ever doubted that history is about conspiracy and that we are facing rapacious global conspiracies, this book continues to build all the evidence you could want. Kennedy’s brilliant incredibly documented book came out shortly after ours, COVID-19 and the Global Predators, and we are proud that Robert Kennedy he was so generous in endorsing our book: “No other book so comprehensively covers the details of COVID-19 criminal conduct as well as its origins in a network of global predators seeking wealth and power at the expense of human freedom and prosperity, under cover of false public health policies.”

