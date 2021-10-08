CIA/DIA CONTRACTORS USING MANDELA EFFECT TO DECEIVE & MANIPULATE MASSES TO DOUBT BIBLE

CIA DoD Contractors using the MANDELA EFFECT as a 'fabricated or falsified stream' of electromagnetic low frequency waves to interfere with your memory & thought processOnce you become dependent (ie. you believe their FABRICATED or FALSIFIED impulse injections & FABRICATED or FALSIFIED memory references [artificial brain waves] are your own) on the system's output (or they believe your responses to it are consistent) they will begin to fabricate 'subconscious responses' which they will pretend are indicators of honesty/dishonesty, positive recognition, anxiety, etc, & they will use these 'impulse injections' to convince you that the fabricated or falsified responses are your ownIf you are unaware of this constant mental manipulation the system will begin to shape your thoughts & behavior. They will use this to [attempt to] restrict your thoughts and behavior by blocking [interfering with] your real memory & thought process while these fabricated & falsified mental suggestions are being provided. The interference is triggered & can be activated at will by the attackersYou must be able to contrast the RNM system's attempts to mentally manipulate you with fabricated & falsified thoughts & emotions (artificial brain waves) & manage their ability to evaluate your responses by controlling the 'verification process' ­(ignoring them) by working through the remote neural 'memory blocks' ­& counter the system's ability to influence your choicesThere is no such thing as the 'MandelaEffect'! It does not exist. It never existed to begin with. Nelson Mandelanever died in prisonMANDELA EFFECT is simply a FABRICATED or FALSIFIED psychological phenomenon to test and validate memory references which never existed to begin with to determine what an individual or society can maintain as truthA 'FALSIFIED MEMORY' is a psychological phenomenon where a person recalls an event or topic which never happenedA 'FABRICATED MEMORY' is a psychological phenomenon where a persons recalls an event or topic that happened differently than the way it actually occurred‘Mandela Effect' is used against Targeted Individuals who are Christians to deceive and manipulate them as the faith and belief system of Christians is an important metric in their training research & developmentIt is FABRICATED or FALSIFIED psychological phenomenon, using models of deception and manipulation, to manipulate the daily motives and emotional perceptions of a individual, population or even entire segments of society - at a time - using fabricated or falsified memories & motivational impulses which either never existed to begin with or which existed differently than how victim recalls‘Mandela Effect' never once existed to begin with & only comes into being, once the fabrication or falsification, such as events, topics, objects, images, symbols, text, etc., they are using, captures the attention (Active Memory) of the those they are targeting. Then it becomes the 'Mandela Effect'. If it fails to capture the victims attention, no matter how falsified or fabricated the topic, event, etc., may be, it does not exist! It is entirely SUBJECTIVECIA/DIA Contractors use the 'Mandela Effect' to generate falsified or fabricated memory references from people which never existed to begin with & only come into existence once they become part of the victims memory & thought processIt is a matrix of models of deception and manipulation designed to reshape individual, collective or societal thoughts & behavior by reshaping memoriesCIA/DoD Contractors are using the incorporation of disinformation (lies) & misinformation (half-truths), & even misattribution, to force those who are targeted to become super-suggestable by activation & manipulation of their associated memories: RESIDUAL MEMORYWith REPETITIVE REINFORCEMENT (Neural Linguistic Programming, Dream Modulation, etc.) you will eventually come to believe that those FABRICATED & FALSIFIED Memory References & Motivational Impulses (Remote Neural Attacks) are your very own, unless you can READ ACTIVE MEMORYThese remote neural 'downloads' to your brain are remote neural attacks of FABRICATED or FALSIFIED Memory References (thoughts) & Motivational Impulses (emotions)Any set of brain waves (thoughts, emotions & sensations) can be remotely captured, held & perpetually replayed in the victims brainWith REPETITIVE REINFORCEMENT (Neural Linguistic Programming; Dream Modulation, etc) those sets of brain waves (sensory memories; short term memories; long term memories) are injected back into the subconscious of the victim & as such are fabricated & falsified but they can be so real that even though you are told they never happened (falsified memory references) or that they did happen but differently than you remember (fabricated memory references) you will not believe it, unless you can read Active Memory (test & validate your own real memories)