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Dr. Steven F. Hotze, M.D. #JustSayNo
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60 views • March 24, 2021
Dr. Steven F. Hotze, M.D.
#JustSayNo
Ask us to share his video,
and I am complying to his request within
the video.
Leading the Wellness Revolution to help you achieve health and wellness, naturally.
http://drhotze.com
Disclaimer:
'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright
Act 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for purposes such as
criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and
research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might
otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use
tips the balance in favor of fair use'
#JustSayNo
Ask us to share his video,
and I am complying to his request within
the video.
Leading the Wellness Revolution to help you achieve health and wellness, naturally.
http://drhotze.com
Disclaimer:
'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright
Act 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for purposes such as
criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and
research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might
otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use
tips the balance in favor of fair use'
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