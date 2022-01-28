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Heads Up! USDA Dropping Oral Rabies 'Vaccines' from Planes and Helicopters In Alabama [27.01.2022]
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164 views • January 28, 2022
Note: Remember Call's video about a woman bit by a monkey and get Monkey-Rabies (12 monkeys)?
Strange 'Coincidences' Going on With All This Monkey Business! [26.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IliOq9vQdER8/
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The City of Gulf Shores is preparing residents for a massive drop of rabies vaccines that started Jan. 24. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is dropping a fleet of rabies vaccines via airplane and helicopter in locations across Alabama, including Gulf Shores.- #Breaking #news #Rabies
Learn More 4-7 days ago:
https://mynbc15.com/news/local/usda-set-to-drop-oral-rabies-vaccines-from-planes-in-ne-mobile-and-baldwin-counties
https://www.wkrg.com/baldwin-county/seriously-heads-up-rabies-vaccines-will-drop-from-sky-in-gulf-shores/
https://www.newsbreak.com/news/2493824778540/usda-set-to-drop-oral-rabies-vaccines-from-planes-in-ne-mobile-and-baldwin-counties
https://flipboard.com/article/usda-set-to-drop-oral-rabies-vaccines-from-planes-in-ne-mobile-and-baldwin-count/f-26376a1f9e%2Fmynbc15.com
https://www.wkrg.com/baldwin-county/heads-up-rabies-vaccine-falling-from-the-sky-in-baldwin-county/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=usda-set-to-drop-oral-rabies-vaccines-from-planes-in-ne-mobile-and-baldwin-counties&;t=h_&ia=web
57,372 views Jan 27, 2022
DAHBOO77 - 488K subscribers
https://youtu.be/EGH09Qgv2xE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFjOi1ZpZVErr8EYxg8t1dQ
Strange 'Coincidences' Going on With All This Monkey Business! [26.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IliOq9vQdER8/
--
The City of Gulf Shores is preparing residents for a massive drop of rabies vaccines that started Jan. 24. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is dropping a fleet of rabies vaccines via airplane and helicopter in locations across Alabama, including Gulf Shores.- #Breaking #news #Rabies
Learn More 4-7 days ago:
https://mynbc15.com/news/local/usda-set-to-drop-oral-rabies-vaccines-from-planes-in-ne-mobile-and-baldwin-counties
https://www.wkrg.com/baldwin-county/seriously-heads-up-rabies-vaccines-will-drop-from-sky-in-gulf-shores/
https://www.newsbreak.com/news/2493824778540/usda-set-to-drop-oral-rabies-vaccines-from-planes-in-ne-mobile-and-baldwin-counties
https://flipboard.com/article/usda-set-to-drop-oral-rabies-vaccines-from-planes-in-ne-mobile-and-baldwin-count/f-26376a1f9e%2Fmynbc15.com
https://www.wkrg.com/baldwin-county/heads-up-rabies-vaccine-falling-from-the-sky-in-baldwin-county/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=usda-set-to-drop-oral-rabies-vaccines-from-planes-in-ne-mobile-and-baldwin-counties&;t=h_&ia=web
57,372 views Jan 27, 2022
DAHBOO77 - 488K subscribers
https://youtu.be/EGH09Qgv2xE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFjOi1ZpZVErr8EYxg8t1dQ
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