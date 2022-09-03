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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/09/22 MS (Multiple Sclerosis) And Atrial Fibrillation
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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/09/22 MS (Multiple Sclerosis) And Atrial Fibrillation
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Air Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show citing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Comparing countries with similar populations stating those eating an Asian diet had fewer infections and deaths. Asserting those eating gluten have damaged their bone marrow compromising their ability to make white blood cells. He also outlines the story of Nima Worfield. How has four degrees and speaks five languages.
Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of pink Himalayan salt. It has much less sodium than table salt. Containing minerals like calcium, magnesium and potassium. Studies have shown that sodium helps with the contractions and relaxation of muscles. Cuts down on infections and harmful bacteria. Has a positive effect on symptoms of depression.
Callers

Natalia's grandfather has atrial fibrillation.

Kurt has MS (multiple sclerosis), atrial fibrillation and is allergic to chicken eggs.

Dorian has friend with low platelet levels and gall bladder cancer.
Keywords
healthnatural remediesnatural curesnutritiondiabeteshigh blood pressurewellnessvitaminsnatural remedytype 2 diabetesdr joel wallach
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