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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/09/22 MS (Multiple Sclerosis) And Atrial Fibrillation
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93 views • March 10, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/09/22 MS (Multiple Sclerosis) And Atrial Fibrillation
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
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https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show citing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Comparing countries with similar populations stating those eating an Asian diet had fewer infections and deaths. Asserting those eating gluten have damaged their bone marrow compromising their ability to make white blood cells. He also outlines the story of Nima Worfield. How has four degrees and speaks five languages.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of pink Himalayan salt. It has much less sodium than table salt. Containing minerals like calcium, magnesium and potassium. Studies have shown that sodium helps with the contractions and relaxation of muscles. Cuts down on infections and harmful bacteria. Has a positive effect on symptoms of depression.
Callers
Natalia's grandfather has atrial fibrillation.
Kurt has MS (multiple sclerosis), atrial fibrillation and is allergic to chicken eggs.
Dorian has friend with low platelet levels and gall bladder cancer.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show citing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Comparing countries with similar populations stating those eating an Asian diet had fewer infections and deaths. Asserting those eating gluten have damaged their bone marrow compromising their ability to make white blood cells. He also outlines the story of Nima Worfield. How has four degrees and speaks five languages.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of pink Himalayan salt. It has much less sodium than table salt. Containing minerals like calcium, magnesium and potassium. Studies have shown that sodium helps with the contractions and relaxation of muscles. Cuts down on infections and harmful bacteria. Has a positive effect on symptoms of depression.
Callers
Natalia's grandfather has atrial fibrillation.
Kurt has MS (multiple sclerosis), atrial fibrillation and is allergic to chicken eggs.
Dorian has friend with low platelet levels and gall bladder cancer.
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