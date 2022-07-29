Billy Falcon | Save America! Never Surrender and Blame Brandon

Billy Falcon is an American singer/songwriter, known for . He has worked with Jon Bon Jovi, Don Henley, Billy Joel, Jon Mellencamp, Neil Young, Lynyrd Skynyrd…and the list goes on. He’s a prolific writer still to this day and one of his songs has been instrumental exposing the truth of the days we are in called, Never Surrender. He has also just released his newest song, Blame Brandon. One of my favorites is Red Sea Moment! He shares his heart for this nation, what God is doing, and sings for us on this episode!

Check out more of his music on https://billyfalcon.com/music-store

Watch Never Surrender: https://youtu.be/Tgf6VGXjPL4

Watch Billy’s newest song Blame Brandon: https://youtu.be/c4kO9kfwYsk

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