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Part 3 of 4 - Roundtable Discussion with Dr. Judy Mikovits Dr Rashid A Buttar
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58 views • May 11, 2020
these series of videos are a prequel to part 6 of dr buttars covid conspiracy? series of videos.....watch these 4 parts before watching the 4 parts of part 6....I will also be uploading the full interview which is over an hour and a half long....enjoy!
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