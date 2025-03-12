Persuasion VS Coercion - Most of Us Just Haven't Got It Yet....

This video is from GetWisdom - a spiritual based information website. It was founded by a scientist and channeler Karl Mollison. This is a talk they had on their podcast which discusses the difference between persuasion and coercion.

Most of us do not practice persuasion. Especially, in America we tend to be on the coercive side of interaction. Yet, when done correctly, persuasion is extremely powerful and gets helps us and everyone around us - when the intention is set properly.





