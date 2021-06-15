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Religious Reason For Exclusion of Taking Vaccine - Is There A Religious Foundation For Refusal?
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90 views • June 15, 2021
For those who have a conscientious reason for not taking the vaccine, and you are Jewish or Christian then you might want to listen. Rabbinical Judaism sides with Government out of fear of government, using the idea of taking the vaccine as a mitzvah. But is it a mitzvah, or a copout? We will look at the vaccine and scriptural references about taking it or not. In addition, we will be talking about technological advances and whether they are advances or degradations.
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