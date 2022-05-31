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Chuck Schumer Congressional Report: The Suppressed Endocannabinoid System
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32 views • May 31, 2022
First podcast from 0G Zero Gravity with Rob Schuster. Part 1 of a 2 part series highlighting key moments of history that show a pattern of suppression of the endocannabinoid system. Including commentary on topics such as the Rockefellers, Chuck Schumer, the drug war, and many other polarizing events throughout history. 0G host, Rob Schuster, is well known in the field of cannabis for his passion for helping others and knowledge of all things marijuana. The information in this podcast is intended to shine the light on the hidden history of our suppressed endocannabinoid system and what we can do about it. 0G Zero Gravity does not promote or condone illegal drug use.
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