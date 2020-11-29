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Live Free + Fully, we Never Know When a Breath will Be Our Last
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20 views • November 29, 2020
Remember that nothing is guaranteed in life, and that each breath is a gift. With the passing of a friend, I am ever thankful that our interactions even when we disagreed were cordial and caring. You never know when someone who is a regular part of your life will cease to exist in the physical realm, so Go out and live life fully and with love for all and appreciation and gratitude for life itself.
#life #death #gratitude
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
#life #death #gratitude
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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