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Ep. 36 Clones, Why are so many sick & dying, THE Shift, NEW Earth
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1919 views • December 31, 2021
Current updates for 12/30/21: Clones, THE GREAT SHIFT, New Earth, Why are so many sick and dying including pets, starseeds, 144k, soul contracts, earth school, 3D, 5D, the Matrix, and more!
To join my clearing sessions go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClQwpEo55wixrOPr820tiyA
To join my clearing sessions go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClQwpEo55wixrOPr820tiyA
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