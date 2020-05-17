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BREAKING: Justice Department, State AGs likely to bring antitrust lawsuits against Google - 1934-6P
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44 views • May 17, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1934 - Friday - May 15, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/jPlu2V7W8Z0 
 
BREAKING: Justice Department, State AGs likely to bring antitrust lawsuits against Google
The U.S. Justice Department and a group of state attorneys general are likely to file antitrust lawsuits against Alphabet Inc’s Google and are well into planning for litigation, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.  The Justice Department is moving toward bringing a case as soon as this summer, the report said. (on.wsj.com/3bzX5XH)   Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
BREAKING: Justice Department, State AGs likely to bring antitrust lawsuits against Google – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/YfRD30qGsfN
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