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The Democrats Are Falling Apart
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820 views • February 15, 2021
As the Trump Derangement Fog clears with the final embarrassment finally over as the Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump for a fantastical incitement smear. The Democrats now have to turn towards the mirror they have avoided for years.
The propaganda is crumbling as the Charlottesville hoax that Biden ran on was finally revealed to a larger audience. And now Americans will be faced with the unavoidable reality of the results of the Democrat’s abhorrent tyranny.
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=602a06d6a9f80508c43e5d52
The propaganda is crumbling as the Charlottesville hoax that Biden ran on was finally revealed to a larger audience. And now Americans will be faced with the unavoidable reality of the results of the Democrat’s abhorrent tyranny.
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=602a06d6a9f80508c43e5d52
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