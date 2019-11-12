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Does Pepsi Contain Aborted Human Fetus?
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194 views • November 12, 2019
You may have heard a disgusting rumor floating around. That Pepsi is flavored with aborted human baby. It is believed that Nestle is also doing business with Senomyx.
Cited Sources:
http://www.snopes.com/politics/medical/pepsi.asp
http://www.realfarmacy.com/pepsico-says-it-will-halt-use-of-aborted-fetal-cells-in-flavor-research/
http://www.cogforlife.org/2011/09/08/dr-mercola-weighs-in-on-senomyx/
http://www.yahspeople.com/uploads/4/9/0/5/4905603/ethics_hek_293_credit_line.pdfYou may have heard a disgusting rumor floating around. That Pepsi is flavored with aborted human baby. It is believed that Nestle is also doing business with Senomyx.
Cited Sources:
http://www.snopes.com/politics/medical/pepsi.asp
http://www.realfarmacy.com/pepsico-says-it-will-halt-use-of-aborted-fetal-cells-in-flavor-research/
http://www.cogforlife.org/2011/09/08/dr-mercola-weighs-in-on-senomyx/
http://www.yahspeople.com/uploads/4/9/0/5/4905603/ethics_hek_293_credit_line.pdf
Cited Sources:
http://www.snopes.com/politics/medical/pepsi.asp
http://www.realfarmacy.com/pepsico-says-it-will-halt-use-of-aborted-fetal-cells-in-flavor-research/
http://www.cogforlife.org/2011/09/08/dr-mercola-weighs-in-on-senomyx/
http://www.yahspeople.com/uploads/4/9/0/5/4905603/ethics_hek_293_credit_line.pdfYou may have heard a disgusting rumor floating around. That Pepsi is flavored with aborted human baby. It is believed that Nestle is also doing business with Senomyx.
Cited Sources:
http://www.snopes.com/politics/medical/pepsi.asp
http://www.realfarmacy.com/pepsico-says-it-will-halt-use-of-aborted-fetal-cells-in-flavor-research/
http://www.cogforlife.org/2011/09/08/dr-mercola-weighs-in-on-senomyx/
http://www.yahspeople.com/uploads/4/9/0/5/4905603/ethics_hek_293_credit_line.pdf
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