Nigerian Football player Ado Hadi (20) has died during a Game in Spain
The Prisoner
Published 15 hours ago
Ado Bala Hadi, a Nigerian footballer, has slumped and died during a match in the Spanish fourth-tier division.

The 20-year-old lost his life on Sunday while playing for CD Madridejos against SP Cabanillas.

Source:
https://www.thecable.ng/nigerian-footballer-suffers-seizures-dies-during-match-in-spain

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1

spainsadsdied suddenlyado bala hadinigerian footballer

