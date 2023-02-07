Nigerian Football player Ado Hadi (20) has died during a Game in Spain

Ado Bala Hadi, a Nigerian footballer, has slumped and died during a match in the Spanish fourth-tier division.
The 20-year-old lost his life on Sunday while playing for CD Madridejos against SP Cabanillas.
https://www.thecable.ng/nigerian-footballer-suffers-seizures-dies-during-match-in-spain
