Nigerian Football player Ado Hadi (20) has died during a Game in Spain

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Ado Bala Hadi, a Nigerian footballer, has slumped and died during a match in the Spanish fourth-tier division.
The 20-year-old lost his life on Sunday while playing for CD Madridejos against SP Cabanillas.
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Source:
https://www.thecable.ng/nigerian-footballer-suffers-seizures-dies-during-match-in-spain
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