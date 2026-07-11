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How the White Hats Are Using the Enemy's Media to Change the Narrative
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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How the White Hats Are Using the Enemy's Media to Change the Narrative


FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v7c8zm2-off-world-revelations-the-next-war-and-the-dawn-of-the-golden-age.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


The White Hats didn't build a new media machine. They took over the old one. And now CNN is reporting that the election may have been stolen.


In this masterclass on information warfare, Riccardo Bosi reveals the guerrilla strategy behind the media shift the world is witnessing. The enemy controls the narrative. The White Hats simply took control of the enemy. By replacing the people at the top, the instructions that flow down to every reporter, every anchor, every talking head—change direction.


Bosi explains the principle: use the enemy's weapons against them. In a guerrilla war, you don't build new weapons—you capture the adversary's. Elon Musk acquiring X. The penetration of legacy media. The same reporters who insulted Trump are now being forced to turn the narrative. Not because they've changed their minds, but because the mechanism is under new control.


Trump took the arrows. He absorbed the abuse. And while the media circled, the White Hats captured the tiger.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
white hats media controlcnn election theft narrativeguerrilla warfare analogyelon musk x acquisitionenemy weapons against themreplace top controllerstethered goat strategy2020 election sore losercnn slow narrative turnaustralia useless idiot reporterscovid injury reporting shiftmkultra brainwashed populationchanging minds takes timemedia penetration operationdeep state narrative control dismissed
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