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REPAIR THE DAMAGE DONE BY SHOES! | I can finally enjoy Trail Running Again
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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31 views • May 15, 2022
My entire middle and high school athletic career was dominated by knee and foot pain from impact sports and incorrect bio-mechanics (don't learn how to run in sneakers!)

In this video, I detail my experience re-learning how to run and finding the love of the most ancestral movement, running in nature!

▶️All media: https://linktr.ee/CultivatedChange
▶️Web: https://cultivated-change.com
▶️Join My Newsletter: https://bit.ly/2YOag6X
▶️Telegram Group - https://t.me/AlexanderCorey
▶️Health Coaching: https://bit.ly/38uagKi
#xeroshoes #trailrunning #barefootrunning

See below for my favorite footwear

---------------- Zero Drop Footwear ----------------------------

Xeroshoes: https://bit.ly/3FJw5Wi

HFS from Video: https://bit.ly/3lcEojT

Genesis Sandals: https://bit.ly/3N9G9dy

__________________________________________


▶️Work with me:
https://cultivated-change.com/coaching

____________________________________

▶️Thinking About Helping Others Through Coaching?
Primal Health Coaching: https://bit.ly/3hk5gMO
Primal Curriculum Info: https://bit.ly/3x4qPr4
Primal BluePrint: https://bit.ly/35Yt0AA

___________________________________

▶️PRIMAL GOODIES (10% OFF!!)

USE CODE CULTIVATEDCHANGE FOR 10% AT CHECKOUT
-Primal Kitchen (Sauces, Oils, Proteins): https://bit.ly/309IvpP
-Primal Blueprint (Supplements, Guides): https://bit.ly/3ajTgrt
-Sustainably Sources Omega 3s: https://bit.ly/3aBhkX3
-Sunshine in a Bottle: https://bit.ly/3iFCrMb

▶️Primal Blue Print Keto Reset (No Coach)
Complete Guides and Kitchen Kit: https://bit.ly/3DqI4Wi

With Coach: https://cultivated-change.com/coaching ;)

_______________________________________________________

▶️Creds:
PHC-L2
NASM-CPT #1190402161

___________________________________

▶️Support Videos Like This:
Become a Patron: https://bit.ly/3yChiZo
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OR https://paypal.me/CultivatedChange
Keywords
naturerunprimalminimalistbarefootancestralfootweartrail run
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