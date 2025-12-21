🔥 Digital ID is soon in the US - Rep. Luna, warns

🔥 Digital ID is soon in the US — Rep. Luna

The US Congresswoman sounded the alarm on the rise of digital ID and speech surveillance tech in the US, pointing to Europe as a warning.

"You can get arrested in the UK for posting the wrong meme...If they don't like what you're saying, they can silence you. "

She called out Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s push to bring similar systems to America.

Speaker Mike Johnson has vowed to go to "literal war with the Senate" to block digital ID through appropriations.