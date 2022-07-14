Bell's Palsy From Corona Vaccines

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Here we present yet another chronic disease from the Corona Vaccine. I found the actually mechanism that causes the neural inflammation resulting in Bell's Palsy.https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laninf/article/PIIS1473-3099(21)00076-1/fulltext
www.newaquatechpanama.com
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34411532/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7897359/