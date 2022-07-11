Circe In America ~ Open Rebuke To John MacArthur

Barakah & Chen (Blessings and Grace) to all ye Qadashayam of Al Alahayun ~ Saints of God. I pray that this video is helpful to you, that you are encouraged by it, and that it serves to deepen your understanding and appreciation for Yahuah, Yahusha, & Ruach Hakodesh.

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