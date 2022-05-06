EP 2935-8AM FOX NEWS SILENT ON 2000 MULES; JOINS MAINSTREAM MEDIA IN BOYCOTTING COVERAGE  

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In the film, Dinesh D’Souza and True the Vote provide answers and evidence of the stolen 2020 Election in this documentary released on Tuesday at select theaters across the nation. Here is a list of theaters where you can see the movie tonight if there are still seats available. The movie proves through geo-tracking and video confirmation that Democrats used ballot trafficking to steal the 2020 election in a conspiracy that involved every single battleground state.
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