Mythical Creatures on Ancient Greek and Roman Coins Collecting GUIDE Explores Types
trustedcoins
Published 18 hours ago

http://www.trustedancientcoins.com/mythical-creatures-on-ancient-coins/ for the article to this video.Mythical Creatures on Ancient Greek and Roman Coins Guide


TO SEE ALL MY AVAILABLE COINS:

https://www.ebay.com/str/authenticancientgreekromancoins


Overview of the mythological creatures depicted on ancient coins from various myths


Journey to the mythical age of heroes of antiquity. An age filled with fantastic animals. Try not to look at Medusa or you will be turned to stone. Fly into the sky on the winged horse known as the Pegasus and so much more. This guide was designed to show you authentic ancient coins depicting these various creatures.


The types of mythical creatures depicted on coins, a list.

Click any of the links below and see all the examples of ancient coins I have for that keyword inside my eBay store.

Capricorn

Centaur see also Cheiron

Pegasus

Phoenix

Chimera

Sphinx

Hippocamp

Satyr

Nymph

Lion or Nemean Lion

Boar

Eagle

Bull

Cow

Griffin

Crab

Serpent or Snake

Medusa

Gorgoneion or Aegis

Owl

Panther

Merman


This video is part of Educational Video series about ancient coin collecting:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3dOqeLcLHYna6jl4_W5brq7ydWkewBdv










lw.. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RRWiKmeZRCc

