How A Virus Is Discovered!

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Hi, My name is Michael and I'm going to describe how viruses are discovered in one minute or less. Do you know how viruses are discovered? You might be thinking like I once did
1.) Find a sick person
2.) Take a sample of their mucus
3.) and seperated the virus from their mucus
If you thought this, just like me, you would be a hundred percent wrong. Virologist actually,
1.) Find a sick person
2.) Take a sample of their mucus
3.) Add that mucus to a cell culture
4.) Add toxic chemicals to the cell culture
5.) And finally reduced the food to the cell culture, starving the cells
6.) After doing all of that, they notice the cells die,
7.) And then claim, there must be a virus in there somewhere
8.) Virologist then, take a small sample of the cell culture
9.) Feed that into a machine to get pieces of genetics
10.) Feed those pieces into software,
11.) Which then tries to fit things together
12.) Creating a new viral genome
Do you think the virologist discovery process is valid science?
Are you convinced viruses exist?