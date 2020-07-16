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Jeff Grupp on the atheist radio show, The NonSequitur Show: Revelation of Christ, Epistemology & God
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13 views • July 16, 2020
Show starts at :20 seconds into broadcast. The great folks at the well-known atheist radio show, The NonSequitur Show, had me on for an interesting discussion on the existence of, and evidence for, God (Jesus). Here is a link to their channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-ElvDDr3kszDmKVgvr_BtA. Many thanks to The NonSequitur Show for their passion to question and be skeptical. This is an unedited copy of the broadcast, posted with permission of The NonSequitur Show,
My website: http://praiseandlove.net
My website: http://praiseandlove.net
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