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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 04/29/22 High Blood Pressure, Congestive Heart Failure And Tinnitus
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30 views • April 30, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 04/29/22 High Blood Pressure, Congestive Heart Failure And Tinnitus
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Air Date: Friday, April 29, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing various plagues that have happened over time. Outlining his theory of what causes MS (multiple sclerosis) and how he knows how to reverse the disease. Stating if everyone would follow his protocol for MS the disease could be wiped out. Saving the 85 billion dollars spent on treatment annually.
Pearls of Wisdom
Dr. Wallach continues his monologue.
Callers
Mindy has a friend who fractured their skull in an accident and has now lost their sense of smell and taste.
Kevin has high blood pressure, congestive heart failure and tinnitis.
David has questions regarding the cause of autism.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Air Date: Friday, April 29, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing various plagues that have happened over time. Outlining his theory of what causes MS (multiple sclerosis) and how he knows how to reverse the disease. Stating if everyone would follow his protocol for MS the disease could be wiped out. Saving the 85 billion dollars spent on treatment annually.
Pearls of Wisdom
Dr. Wallach continues his monologue.
Callers
Mindy has a friend who fractured their skull in an accident and has now lost their sense of smell and taste.
Kevin has high blood pressure, congestive heart failure and tinnitis.
David has questions regarding the cause of autism.
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