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Pride Month: LGBTQ Lobby Proudly Indoctrinates Children
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64 views • June 02, 2021
Today on TruNews, guest hosts Milo Yiannopoulos and Lauren Witzke join the Godcast and talk about the suppression of the right, and particularly Christians, by elements of the State. Later, the team talks about how children are being indoctrinated by drag queens on children’s shows, with explicit imagery embedded promoting pedophile attraction.
Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 06/02/21.
Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 06/02/21.
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