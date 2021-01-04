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Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, January 2, 2021, #282 ( Dane Wigington )
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122 views • January 04, 2021
Dane Wigington

https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org
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2020 is now behind us, but what is in front of us? We are being told that new and far more contagious strains of the pathogen are popping up, the latest in the UK and Africa. Fauci has just stated that these new strains are going to “rip through America”. Dr. Fauci always knows, right? The World Health Organization is now trying to make the case that only the big pharma injection can give us immunity from the virus. Physicians that challenge the official propaganda are being fired. If the CV-19 scenario doesn't work as planned, do the controllers have a plan B waiting for us all? In the meantime weather warfare continues unabated, “Winter Storm John” is the latest example in the US. This so called “winter storm” produced snow in South Texas at above freezing temperatures with moisture flowing directly from the record warm Gulf of Mexico. How can this happen? Chemical ice nucleation elements are being seeded into cloud moisture by the climate engineers, welcome to winter weather warfare.
In the attempt to answer as many questions as possible for our listeners, starting next week Geoengineering Watch will post an online “Real News Q and A Live”. Questions can be submitted to:
[email protected]
By submitting a question to this email you are granting permission for your question and your first name to be read online. If you do not want your first name mentioned, please state that you wish to remain anonymous. We apologize that we might not be able to answer all questions, though we will do our best to answer as many as possible.
All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is unfolding on numerous fronts, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.
Dane Wigington

To support GeoengineeringWatch.org: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/

To receive Geoengineering Watch updates, please sign up for our mailing list: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/newsletter/

For those that have not yet seen our recent post on “The Dimming”, it is a groundbreaking documentary that is currently in production. This documentary film will provide answers and proof of the ongoing climate engineering / weather warfare operations. This is a 4+ minute trailer on the upcoming film. https://youtu.be/nT8OR1im-FA

The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate Engineering: https://youtu.be/kyxmrwbTKoM

To see firsthand film footage of the climate engineering impact on our forests and its vanishing inhabitants, view the new series: "Into The Wild, With Dane Wigington": https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwfFtDFZDpwvtAJ2yrKO3idEKDP3miLq9

The latest and most effective GeoengineeringWatch.org awareness raising materials can be found at the links below:
2 sided color glossy informational flyers: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ads/
20 page fact and photo summary booklets: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/climate-engineering-fact-and-photo-summary/

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To view the locations and photo credits of the images shown, click here: https://www.facebook.com/geoengineering.watch.photo.gallery/
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climate changevaccinechemtrailweather manipulationdane wigingtondocumentarygeoengineering watchcovid-19
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