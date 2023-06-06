Quo Vadis





In this video we share Our Lady's Medjugorje Message on How Satan Lures Us to Ruin.





Our Lady, in her chosen message for today, wants to warn us of a serious danger to our soul.





Unfortunately, we are increasingly unaware of the terrible consequences that sin causes to our souls.





This time, which lasts from June 24, 1981, is characterized by an event that is unique in the history of humanity, the presence of Our Lady among us, in Mejuhgoria





The following is Our Lady's Mejuhgoria Message of March 25, 1996 to the visionary Maria:





“Dear children!





I invite you to decide again to love God above all else.





In this time when, because of the consumerist spirit, you forget what it means to love and appreciate true values, I invite you again, children, to put God first in your life.





May Satan not attract you with material things but, children, decide for God who is freedom and love.





Choose life and not the death of the soul.





Children, in this time when you meditate on the passion and death of Jesus, I invite you to decide for the life that has flourished with the resurrection and that your life today is renewed through the conversion that will lead you to eternal life.





Thank you for answering my call! ”





Our Lady does everything to warn us of the serious danger that threatens our soul: they are the terrible consequences of sin, unfortunately increasingly ignored in a world where desires are exchanged for rights, and passions dominate the heart of man, making him a slave.





We are imprisoned and very often unwitting victims of a consumerist society that deludes us that we can find our fulfillment in material things, leaving them only more disappointed and dissatisfied.





Our Lady uses the expression “again” several times, to highlight the need to constantly renew the decision to put God at the center of our lives.





A challenge that today is becoming even more difficult 'because of the consumerist spirit' that leads us to always desire something more that never satisfies us enough.





We no longer know how to rejoice and appreciate the values that really matter and we let ourselves be overwhelmed by the mania of the spirit of the world, which causes in us a continuous wait, disregard.





She warns us from the deception of satan, to seriously decide for God, the only one who can make us experience fullness and realize the desires of our hearts to the end.





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us!





