Powerful Startling Documentary by Pastor Cary Gordon Exposes Enemies Within the Church

America is at a tipping point and very few people realize how serious it is, warns Cary Gordon, pastor of Cornerstone Church in Iowa. He is the creator of the documentary film Enemies Within the Church, which exposes the corruption and communism within the American church. God gave Americans a wonderful and unique country with rare liberties we should fight to protect, but we’ve taken our hands off the wheel. This man of God explains the four critical steps each of us must take to save our country: repent, turn to positive action, hold fast to a Biblical worldview, and confront evil where we encounter it. This documentary will provide the theological solution necessary to stop the destruction of our beloved nation’s foundation: The Church.







Repentance is not purely verbal; it means to turn around and go in the opposite direction





Christians tend to turn a blind eye to the widespread evil around them, but now it’s time to take action and share the gospel far and wide





Enemies Within the Church will give you a great understanding of Christianity’s contribution to the founding of American freedom





Three big ideas changed American culture after the Reformation: antinomianism, situationism, and pietism







