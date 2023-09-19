St. Michael the Archangel - Be attentive, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ!

War is coming, and in his mad desire for power, man will use atomic energy. Our King and Lord Jesus Christ will intervene to stop the war, thereby preventing man from raising his hand in order to put an end to the Earth

July 23, 2023 – Message of Saint Michael the Archangel to Luz de Maria

Dearly beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ: I come to you by Divine Will… I come in order to invite you to be creatures of faith and perpetual adorers of Jesus in the Sacrament; in this way, hearts of stone will succeed in allowing the Great Maker of life to shape them with a chisel, according to His Will.

Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, I bring you great joy:

At the time of humanity’s greatest trial, the Divine and Infinite Mercy will show the human race that it is not alone, but on the contrary, that will be when it will be most fully accompanied by the Father’s House and Our Queen and Mother.

The Holy Spirit shows Himself with strength, even when a human being’s faith is like a mustard seed. When human beings have true faith is when the greatest miracles occur among the children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.

Signs and signals have not kept you waiting: all that has been announced is progressing without stopping. Human free will causes great evil when it gives free rein to its arrogance.

You will wait for the Divine Will:

“…And you shall hear of wars and rumors of wars. Beware! Do not be alarmed, for all this must come to pass; but it is not yet the end. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom, and there will be famines and earthquakes in various places. But all this is only the beginning of the pains of labor.”

War is coming, and in his mad desire for power, man will use atomic energy. (1) Our King and Lord Jesus Christ will intervene to stop the war, thereby preventing man from raising his hand in order to put an end to the Earth.

Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, I see at you looking for dates or chronologies of events to know if what has been announced in the Prophecies has been fulfilled or is near. Where is your faith?

WHEREVER YOU ARE, I BEG YOU TO CONTINUE WITHOUT FEAR OF WHAT MUST BE FULFILLED: IT IS NECESSARY!

For your own sake, maintain your faith without living in fear. It is important that you increase your faith in order to be able to discern and not be confused, becoming lukewarm.

I see people searching for a chronology of the times; they seek to give meaning to the events of daily life in order to anticipate and feel safe in the light of the revelations and that which all of you experience as human beings and as part of the Mystical Body of Christ.

THE SIGNS AND SIGNALS ARE COMING TO FULFILLMENT WITHIN GOD’S WILL. WHAT YOU HAVE NOT CONSIDERED IS THAT THE MOST HOLY TRINITY CAN CANCEL A DECREE MADE KNOWN IN A PROPHECY on account of the strong and firm prayer of some children of God, who keep offering up their lived experience of the Eucharistic Celebration, receiving the Holy Eucharist in a state of grace and living each act or work in the constant practice of prayer.

Be attentive, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ! Children of Our Queen and Mother, pay attention!

Humanity has fallen into total debauchery. Chaos is not lying in wait for humanity: humanity is in chaos.

Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for the youth who still keep God in their hearts and hold to the Commandments of God’s Law; pray for the young people who walk without God in their hearts, that they would return to the fold.

Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray: famine will encompass more countries until it becomes general. This is not solely the result of nature, but of the man of power.

Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray and live out your prayer. Australia will suffer; France – oh France, she will be devastated!

Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray, the water of the seas is stirred up, bringing sea creatures closer that are dangerous for humanity.

Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray; I am humanity’s Protector, I keep you all guarded so that evil would not touch you. Do your duty as true children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ and of Our Queen and Mother; maintain unity in families, be protectors of children, handed over to evil by those who are obeying the Antichrist.

Keep holding the Hand of Our Queen and Mother; do not separate yourselves from Her who loves you.

Be certain that by keeping your faith firm (I Cor. 16:13)...

Source: Revelaciones Marianas



