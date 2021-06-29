Η ΠΡΟΘΕΣΗ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΝΑ ΕΞΟΝΤΩΘΕΙ Η ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΤΗΤΑ... 💥

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250 views • June 29, 2021
Με αυτά που έρχονται πολλοί θα χάσουν το μυαλό τους...
Αυτό που έρχεται είναι τόσο άσχημο που πολύ θα χάσουν το μυαλό τους... Μερικοί θα χάσουν και την πίστη τους.
Διάσημος ανθρωπολόγος συζητά για γεγονότα που πρόκειται να δούμε σύμφωνα με αυτά που έχει πει ο νομπελίστας Luc Montagner
Αυτό που έρχεται είναι τόσο άσχημο που πολύ θα χάσουν το μυαλό τους... Μερικοί θα χάσουν και την πίστη τους.
Διάσημος ανθρωπολόγος συζητά για γεγονότα που πρόκειται να δούμε σύμφωνα με αυτά που έχει πει ο νομπελίστας Luc Montagner
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