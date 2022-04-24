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TAKE DOWN: Kayleigh McEnany Hits Psaki Hard Over Her Tears About Florida’s Anti-Groomer Law
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70 views • April 24, 2022
Virginia Kruta from The Daily Wire reports, Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany laid into current President Joe Biden’s current Press Secretary Jen Psaki, mocking her for crying over Florida’s recently-passed Parental Rights in Education law.
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