Prepping Potato Seed For Planting August 2023 Florida
Concrete Blonde
25 Subscribers
153 views
Published Yesterday

This is my husband Alexander G prepping the potato seed he acquired via snail mail to get into the ground pronto for a late crop at home as well to provide seed for our next spring planting!

Keywords
floridagardeningpotato plantinghomestead livinghusband wife life

