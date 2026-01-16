© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Now that I think about it, I haven’t seen a bee in years.
Butterflies are rare.
Garden insects in general have almost disappeared.
Pollinators may be small, but their role is enormous. Bees and other pollinating insects help produce much of the food we eat, especially fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds.
Without them, ecosystems weaken. Harvests shrink. Diets become less diverse and less nutritious. Food systems grow more fragile, and the cost of food rises for everyone.