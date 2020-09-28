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Jesus' Urgent and Severe Indictment Against a Largely Harlot Church System. The time has passed!!
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33 views • September 28, 2020
"As a bridegroom would be ashamed of a harlot bride who sleeps with another man on the night of his engagement, so I look with shame upon the great majority of what calls itself My church." So you call yourself the Bride of Christ? "Phooey, I say. Rubbish." "This is about My inheritance," says the Lord. "My first fruits, the Sons of God, My Bride." "God forbid you continue to have your way." Prayer Command for Faithful Intercessors: "Bring down those false alters and high places of the self-seeking supporters of men."
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