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How to NOT Die or Suffer from the Leading Cause of Death in the World - PART 1
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82 views • May 11, 2021
This information is for:
- Anyone who currently has been diagnosed with ANY form of Heart Disease/Stroke, past or present (including anyone with high blood pressure, High Cholesterol, and/or chest pains)
- Anyone over 50
- Anyone who knows someone over 50 and cares about them
- Anyone who would like to know how to prevent themselves from ever having Heart Disease
- Anyone who already knows that the Medical Industry has been compromised by money grubbing profiteers and would like to have one more bullet to show others...
Did you know that between 30% to 50% of nearly all hospitals income is derived from Heart Disease treatments alone?
Did you know that the most prescribed pharmaceutical drugs from the MULTI-TRILLION dollar Pharmaceutical Industry are designed to treat Heart Disease(Blood pressure, thinners, cholesterol...etc.)?
Did you know that most hospitals in the MULTI-TRILLION dollar medical industrial complex would completely go out of business IF the masses of the world realized that basically two simple NATURAL over-the-counter supplements which your body already requires to survive, would not only prevent but actually reverse the leading cause of death in the world(Heart Disease)?
Do you really think the people who profit from these industries want you to learn this information?
Did you know that this information has been KNOWN and PUBLISHED multiple times in multiple medical journals and other publications for several decades now - yet it's simply IGNORED by all Medical Universities, Associations, Hospitals and other Medical Institutions?
Dr. Linus Pauling (Multiple degrees in Biology and Chemistry, 2 Nobel Prizes, 48 Honorary Doctorates and the Mainstream Medical and Pharmaceutical Industries simply HATE HIM.)
If you want to fully understand how something so simple can prevent and reverse Heart Disease, then you really need to watch all the videos and STUDY(not merely read) everything on Dr. Linus Pauling's website: http://www.paulingtherapy.com/
For an advanced and updated Anti-Heart Disease - Vitamin & Mineral Protocol from the very esteemed student of Dr. Linus Pauling, Dr Mathias Rath; Then Download the free PDF's on this page and study them carefully: https://www.dr-rath-foundation.org/2018/07/why-animals-dont-get-heart-attacks-but-people-do/
Please be a responsible person - SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE YOU KNOW!
- Anyone who currently has been diagnosed with ANY form of Heart Disease/Stroke, past or present (including anyone with high blood pressure, High Cholesterol, and/or chest pains)
- Anyone over 50
- Anyone who knows someone over 50 and cares about them
- Anyone who would like to know how to prevent themselves from ever having Heart Disease
- Anyone who already knows that the Medical Industry has been compromised by money grubbing profiteers and would like to have one more bullet to show others...
Did you know that between 30% to 50% of nearly all hospitals income is derived from Heart Disease treatments alone?
Did you know that the most prescribed pharmaceutical drugs from the MULTI-TRILLION dollar Pharmaceutical Industry are designed to treat Heart Disease(Blood pressure, thinners, cholesterol...etc.)?
Did you know that most hospitals in the MULTI-TRILLION dollar medical industrial complex would completely go out of business IF the masses of the world realized that basically two simple NATURAL over-the-counter supplements which your body already requires to survive, would not only prevent but actually reverse the leading cause of death in the world(Heart Disease)?
Do you really think the people who profit from these industries want you to learn this information?
Did you know that this information has been KNOWN and PUBLISHED multiple times in multiple medical journals and other publications for several decades now - yet it's simply IGNORED by all Medical Universities, Associations, Hospitals and other Medical Institutions?
Dr. Linus Pauling (Multiple degrees in Biology and Chemistry, 2 Nobel Prizes, 48 Honorary Doctorates and the Mainstream Medical and Pharmaceutical Industries simply HATE HIM.)
If you want to fully understand how something so simple can prevent and reverse Heart Disease, then you really need to watch all the videos and STUDY(not merely read) everything on Dr. Linus Pauling's website: http://www.paulingtherapy.com/
For an advanced and updated Anti-Heart Disease - Vitamin & Mineral Protocol from the very esteemed student of Dr. Linus Pauling, Dr Mathias Rath; Then Download the free PDF's on this page and study them carefully: https://www.dr-rath-foundation.org/2018/07/why-animals-dont-get-heart-attacks-but-people-do/
Please be a responsible person - SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE YOU KNOW!
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