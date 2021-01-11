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Twitter Thoughts: Elizabeth Warren and Raging Fertility!
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40 views • January 11, 2021
Elizabeth Warren:
Families should be able to get an education without being drowned in debt. They should be able to go to work without child care costs eating up their paychecks. They should be able to get the health care they need without risking bankruptcy.
We need big, structural change.
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Stefan Molyneux:
Everything you are talking about already has massive government control.
More will just make it worse.
Plus it’s pretty rich listening to someone who made over $400,000 a year at Harvard by fraudulently claiming to be a Native American complaining that education is too expensive.
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Families should be able to get an education without being drowned in debt. They should be able to go to work without child care costs eating up their paychecks. They should be able to get the health care they need without risking bankruptcy.
We need big, structural change.
---
Stefan Molyneux:
Everything you are talking about already has massive government control.
More will just make it worse.
Plus it’s pretty rich listening to someone who made over $400,000 a year at Harvard by fraudulently claiming to be a Native American complaining that education is too expensive.
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
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