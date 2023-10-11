Our Lady of Akita's Message of Chastisement to Sister Agnes Sasagawa

Our Lady of Akita is one of the most incredible apparitions of the 20th century: three messages from Mary to a nun from a wooden statue seen crying and sweating blood.

Her warnings about recent times remind us of the need for penance and prayer.

Like any private revelation, no Catholic is obliged to believe it.

And to be credible, you must always be in tune with – and never deny – the Gospel, the Apostolic Tradition, and the Church's Magisterium.

Our Lady revealed three messages to Sister Agnes Sasagawa in an Akita, Japan convent in 1973.

Sister Agnes also received a supernatural cross-shaped wound on her right hand and was inexplicably healed from her deafness.

The sculpture carved in wood also sweat blood and wept beginning January 4, 1975. This occurred 101 times over the course of six years.

Bishop John Shojiro of Niigata, Japan approved the messages on April 22, 1984.

However, the Holy See has not yet recognized them.

Our Lady of Akita warned about the tribulations in the Church and the punishment of the world.

First message (July 6, 1973): A miracle cure and the prayer of reparation. Our Lady of Akita to Sister Agnes:

"My daughter, my novice, you have obeyed well by abandoning everything to follow me. Does the disease in your ears hurt?

Your deafness will end, you can be sure.

Does the wound of your hand cause you to suffer?

Pray in reparation for the sins of men." Our Lady then gave Sister Agnes a prayer asking God for forgiveness of the sins that seriously offend Him.

"Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, truly present in Holy Eucharist, I consecrate my body and soul to be entirely one with Your Heart, being sacrificed at every instant on all the altars of the world and giving praise to the Father pleading for the coming of His Kingdom.

Please receive this humble offering of myself.

Use me as You will for the glory of the Father and the salvation of souls.

Most holy Mother of God, never let me be separated from Your Divine Son. Please defend and protect me as Your Special Child. Amen."

Our Lady then requested that Sister Agnes pray often for the pope, bishops, and priests of the Church.

Second message (August 3, 1973): The warning of coming punishment.

Our Lady to Sister Agnes:

"Many men in this world afflict the Lord. I wish that souls comfort Him to soften the wrath of the Heavenly Father.

In order that the world might know His anger, the Heavenly Father is preparing to inflict a great chastisement on all mankind.

With my Son, I have intervened so many times to appease the wrath of the Father.

I have prevented the coming of calamities by offering Him the sufferings of the Son on the Cross, His Precious Blood, and beloved souls who console Him forming a cohort of victim souls.

"Prayer, penance, and courageous sacrifices can soften the Father’s anger. I desire this also from your community... that it love poverty, that it sanctify itself and pray in reparation for the ingratitude and outrages of so many men.

Recite the prayer of the Handmaids of the Eucharist with awareness of its meaning; put it into practice; and offer in reparation (whatever God may send) for sins.

Let each one endeavor, according to capacity and position, to offer herself entirely to the Lord."

Third message (October 13, 1973): On The tribulation of the Church.

Our Lady of Akita’s last message again warns about the punishment that God will send to humanity if sinners do not repent:

"As I told you, if men do not repent and better themselves, the Father will inflict a terrible punishment on all humanity.

It will be a punishment greater than the deluge, such as one has never seen before.

Fire will fall from the sky and will wipe out a great part of humanity, the good as well as the bad, sparing neither priests nor faithful.

The survivors will find themselves so desolate that they will envy the dead. The only arms which will remain for you will be the Rosary and The Sign left by My Son.

Each day recite the prayers of the Rosary. With the Rosary, pray for the Pope, the bishops, and the priests."

Our Lady of Akita also expresses concern for the divisions, trials, and persecutions that will enter Church.

"The work of the devil will infiltrate even into the Church in such a way that one will see cardinals opposing cardinals, bishops against bishops.

The priests who venerate me will be scorned and opposed by their confreres... churches and altars sacked; the Church will be full of those who accept compromises and the demon will press many priests and consecrated souls to leave the service of the Lord.

"The demon will be especially implacable against souls consecrated to God. The thought of the loss of so many souls is the cause of my sadness.

